5th Annual Buy Missouri Week Starts Saturday

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Oct 7, 2022 , , ,
The fifth annual Buy Missouri Week will run from this coming Saturday the 8th through the following Saturday October 15th.

As designated by the Missouri legislature, Buy Missouri Week encourages citizens to purchase Missouri-made products in support of Missouri businesses and manufacturers.

In the official announcement of  its observance Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe says in a statement “Buy Missouri Week is a great time to showcase the many incredible products made in Missouri.”

He says shopping local supports  friends, family, and neighbors who work at and own businesses, ultimately supporting our local communities and the state’s economic success, The Buy Missouri initiative was pioneered by Governor Mike Parson in 2017 during his time as lieutenant governor.

Kehoe urges Missourians to learn more by visiting http://buymissouri.net.

