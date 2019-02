A 65-year-old from Eldon is scheduled to appear in court next month on a charge of promoting prostitution-18 years and older. Courthouse records indicate the charge is a class-B misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and/or a fine up to one-thousand dollars. The incident that prompted the charge, allegedly, happened in early January. Morris Ice was issued a summons to appear on the charge on March 13th.