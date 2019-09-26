News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

73-Year Old Camdenton Man to Stand Trial in Morgan County for Child Molestation

By Leave a Comment

A 73-year old Camdenton man accused of molesting two young boys will stand trial in Morgan County. Richard Lair was charged last November with two counts of first-degree child molestation following an incident that took place in September. He allegedly touched the private parts of two young boys, ages 8 and 9, while they were watching cartoons in his bed. In an interview at Kids’ Harbor, the boys used dolls to illustrate what had happened to them. In an interview with law enforcement, Lair allegedly admitted to touching the boys, citing vulnerability after the passing of his wife. This week the case was moved to Morgan County on a change of venue. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for January and his trial has been set for December of 2020.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!