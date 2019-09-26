73-Year Old Camdenton Man to Stand Trial in Morgan County for Child Molestation

A 73-year old Camdenton man accused of molesting two young boys will stand trial in Morgan County. Richard Lair was charged last November with two counts of first-degree child molestation following an incident that took place in September. He allegedly touched the private parts of two young boys, ages 8 and 9, while they were watching cartoons in his bed. In an interview at Kids’ Harbor, the boys used dolls to illustrate what had happened to them. In an interview with law enforcement, Lair allegedly admitted to touching the boys, citing vulnerability after the passing of his wife. This week the case was moved to Morgan County on a change of venue. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for January and his trial has been set for December of 2020.