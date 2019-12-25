A Christmas Mystery?

Motorists along north Highway-5, between Route-54 and Pier-31 Road, are treated to a little Christmas spirit after a small tree decked out in the holiday spirit appears on the roadside. When contacted by KRMS News, Camdenton City Hall acknowledged seeing the tree but not knowing who was responsible for it. Attempts to reach officials in the Camden County Commission office to inquire about the display were unsuccessful leaving only one conclusion…in the spirit of the holiday, it must be just a little Christmas magic!