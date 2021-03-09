News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

A-OK RV’s To Add Mega Service Center By April

A Lake Area RV park and service center is expanding again.
“The big addition for us will be this new service center. It’s state of the art, it’s the biggest anywhere in the mid-west” says GM Monty King at A-OK RV’s in Laurie.
He tells KRMS News A-OK will have 29 service bays once the expansion is complete sometime around April 1st.
King also says the new seasonal lakefront campground Santa Fe Springs will also open in the coming month.
****Press Release****

HERE WE GROW AGAIN – AOK RVS EXPANDS TO 22 ACRES 

 

AOK RVs in Laurie is undergoing a major expansion including a huge RV service & pre-delivery inspection center, two additional mobile service vans and an RV park.   This is the second time they have expanded in the past five years.  Once the new service center is completed this spring, the dealership will have a total of 29 service bays which will make it one of the largest RV service centers in the Midwest.

 

Their expansion also includes an RV park for customers picking up new campers or having repairs completed.  The sites will include full hook-ups: water, sewer, and both 50 and 30 amp electric service.

 

Monty and Vicki King took over the business in 2006 when it was a small, 1.4 acre consignment-only lot.  Under their leadership, AOK RVs has grown into the one of the largest RV dealerships in the Midwest, carrying over 30 brands of new RVs on their 22 acre property.  For four consecutive years, AOK RVs was named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000, a list of the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States.  All four years, they placed in the top half of the rankings.  AOK RVs was named Missouri’s Best RV Sales and Service Dealer for 2020 by Missouri Magazine.

The Kings are also opening a new, seasonal lakefront campground at Lake of the Ozarks called Santa Fe Springs RV Park.  It is located on Santa Fe Trail in Gravois Mills.  By water, it’s near the back of Soap Creek Cove off the 5.5MM of the Gravois arm.  Lakefront lots & boat slips are still available.  Email info@santafespringsrvpark.com or find them on Facebook.
Recruitment efforts are in place to find additional qualified RV techs, as well as shop, office and grounds workers to staff the new repair center and campground.  Those interested in finding out more can call AOK RVs at 573-374-8113.

