AAA Expects Record Traveler Numbers for Independence Day

More people are expected to travel for the Independence Day holiday this year than last. AAA says a record-breaking 46.9 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home. That’s a five percent increase over last year and the highest number since AAA started tracking July 4th travel data 18 years ago. The roads will be the most congested. The majority (nearly 40 million) of those traveling are expected to do so by car. Just under 4 million are expected to fly, while 3.5 million will travel by train, bus, or cruise ship.