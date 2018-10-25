News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

“Abandoning a Corpse” Charge Dropped in Dallas County Homicide Case

By Leave a Comment

One of the charges filed against two men in connection to a double homicide in Dallas County has been dropped.  Cody Depriest and Kody Wilson were both charged with abandoning a corpse after allegedly visiting the murder site to view the bodies of Joe and Brandy Allen three separate times without informing authorities of what had happened.  That charge has now been dismissed against both men.  Wilson still faces a charge of hindering the prosecution.  He’s entered a not guilty plea and will be back in court for a pre-trial conference November 9th.  Meanwhile a motion for a change of judge has been granted for Jeffery Stevenson, one of the suspects accused of the actual killings.  Billy Medley, the other man accused murder in the case, has filed a similar motion.

