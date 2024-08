Some familiar faces rise to the top in the primary races for the county commission in Miller County.

Both incumbents, Don Abbett in the First District and Travis Rowden in the Second District, both were re-elected to their seats Tuesday night.

Abbett doubled up Darrell Bunch 1,260-620 while Rowden received 919 votes to narrowly beat challengers Doug Ziegenbein (zee-ghen-biin) who received 904 votes and Gaylord McDaniel who collected 684 votes.