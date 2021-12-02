News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

Accident In Camden County Sends Two To The Hospital

ByReporter John Rogger

Dec 2, 2021

Two lake area residents receive moderate injuries following a crash in Camden County.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old from Macks Creek was making a turn off of Highway 54 near Charger Drive in her Ford Mustang when she was struck by 20-year-old Alexia Mayer, also from Macks Creek, in a Honda CRV.

Mayer traveled off the side of the road and also struck a sign.

Two passengers, 39-year-old Michelle Donathan and 44-year-old Russel Swensen were transferred to Lake Regional for treatment along with the 16-year-old.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.

