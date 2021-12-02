Two lake area residents receive moderate injuries following a crash in Camden County.

According to the Highway Patrol, a 16-year-old from Macks Creek was making a turn off of Highway 54 near Charger Drive in her Ford Mustang when she was struck by 20-year-old Alexia Mayer, also from Macks Creek, in a Honda CRV.

Mayer traveled off the side of the road and also struck a sign.

Two passengers, 39-year-old Michelle Donathan and 44-year-old Russel Swensen were transferred to Lake Regional for treatment along with the 16-year-old.

The driver of the Honda was not injured.