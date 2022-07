A two-car accident on highway-42 east of Honey Springs Loop in Miller County sends one person to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened right around 6:00 this (Tuesday) morning when the car driven by 23-year-old Zane Clark, of Dixon, crossed over the center sideswiping the car driven by 58-year-old Lana Richardson, of Brumley.

Richardson was not injured while Clark suffered minor injuries and was treated at Lake Regional Hospital.