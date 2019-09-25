News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Accident Leads to Robbery Investigation in Camdenton

By Leave a Comment

Camdenton Police say a recent traffic accident has resulted in three juveniles being taken into custody after, allegedly, robbing a 29-year-old man from Camdenton. Chief Laura Wright says the traffic accident at Fourth and Hazel Streets happened just before 5:00 Monday afternoon. While investigating the wreck, the unidentified driver told officers that he had been robbed in a nearby parking lot. Subsequent investigation led to the juveniles being identified and arrested. As of late Tuesday afternoon, they were each being held in the Camden County Juvenile Justice Detention Center with referrals for robbery. Chief Wright says it continues to be an active investigation with further details to be released when available.

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!