Accident Leads to Robbery Investigation in Camdenton

Camdenton Police say a recent traffic accident has resulted in three juveniles being taken into custody after, allegedly, robbing a 29-year-old man from Camdenton. Chief Laura Wright says the traffic accident at Fourth and Hazel Streets happened just before 5:00 Monday afternoon. While investigating the wreck, the unidentified driver told officers that he had been robbed in a nearby parking lot. Subsequent investigation led to the juveniles being identified and arrested. As of late Tuesday afternoon, they were each being held in the Camden County Juvenile Justice Detention Center with referrals for robbery. Chief Wright says it continues to be an active investigation with further details to be released when available.