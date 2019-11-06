News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Accident on Dam During Bikefest Result of Suspect Fleeing from Police

A Jefferson City man is facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from police during Bike Fest nearly two months ago. On September 14th, Lake Ozark Police responded to a disturbance at the Celebration Cruise Ship location on Bagnell Dam Boulevard. The responding officer saw a vehicle speed away from the scene at speeds reaching up to 90mph. As the vehicle took the north bound corner on the dam, it crashed out. The driver attempted to flee on foot but stopped when the officer drew his weapon. Bradley Wayne King is charged with resisting arrest by fleeing by the Lake Ozark Police. The Highway Patrol charged with him four misdemeanors for careless & imprudent driving, DWI, no insurance, and driving while suspended or revoked.

