News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

Accidents In Camden County Result In Injuries

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 3, 2022 , , ,

Two Lake Area drivers received minor injuries after two separate accidents on Wednesday evening according to State Highway Patrol crash reports.

First in Morgan County 24 year old Warren M. Kirkpatrick of Eldon was at the wheel of a pickup when it ran off the left side of Route Y near West South Junction and struck a tree.

He refused medical treatment.

A short time later in Camden County a vehicle driven by 35 year old Dustin K. Corbridge of Climax Springs failed to negotiate a curve on Missouri 7 near Route J, running off the right side of the road and struck two signs, then overturned and slid back on to the roadway and slid off the left side.

He was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital but also received just minor injuries.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Update From Morgan Sheriff On Halloween Candy Issue

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

USDA Rural Development Announces $730,000 Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Grant

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release
Business Community Events Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Highway Patrol Invites Interested Persons To Attend Area Career Expo This Weekend

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Update From Morgan Sheriff On Halloween Candy Issue

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Politics State News Top Stories

USDA Rural Development Announces $730,000 Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Grant

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release
Business Community Events Local News Politics State News Top Stories

Highway Patrol Invites Interested Persons To Attend Area Career Expo This Weekend

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release
Community Events Local News School News State News Top Stories

State Fair College Campuses To Close For Veterans Day

Nov 3, 2022 News Press Release