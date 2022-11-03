Accidents In Camden County Result In Injuries

Two Lake Area drivers received minor injuries after two separate accidents on Wednesday evening according to State Highway Patrol crash reports.

First in Morgan County 24 year old Warren M. Kirkpatrick of Eldon was at the wheel of a pickup when it ran off the left side of Route Y near West South Junction and struck a tree.

He refused medical treatment.

A short time later in Camden County a vehicle driven by 35 year old Dustin K. Corbridge of Climax Springs failed to negotiate a curve on Missouri 7 near Route J, running off the right side of the road and struck two signs, then overturned and slid back on to the roadway and slid off the left side.

He was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital but also received just minor injuries.