Accidents in Miller, Benton Counties Injure Three Area Residents

Rainy weather and driving too fast for conditions led to a one-car accident which sent an Osage Beach woman to the emergency room. The Highway Patrol says it happened on eastbound-54, east of Route-FF in Miller County, shortly after 12:15 Monday afternoon. The car driven by 57-year-old Matthew Thomas, of Osage Beach, travelled off the roadway striking an embankment. Injured was Thomas’ mother, 88-year-old Patricia Thomas, who was treated for minor injuries at Lake Regional.

Two lake area residents are injured in a one-car accident on Route-BB, east of Easter Branch Road, in Benton County. That accident happened Monday morning when the car driven by 35-year-old Katrina Nienhueser, of Florence, travelled off the roadway before striking a ditch and overturning. Nienheuser was not wearing a seat belt and escaped with minor injuries while her passenger, 40-year-old Jermey Goff of Stover who was wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries. They were both treated at Bothwell Medical Center.