Accidents Injure Four People in Camden, Dallas Counties

A wreck in Camden County results in injuries to three people. The Highway Patrol says 63-year old John Johnson of Macks Creek was northbound on Route Z just before 9:30 Thursday morning when his truck crossed the center line and hit a truck driven by 69-year old Walter Clemmons of Edwards. Johnson and Clemmons suffered minor injuries and refused treatment at the scene. Clemmons’ wife, 70-year old Donna Clemmons, was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional with injuries described as moderate. All three were wearing seatbelts.

A 70-year old woman from Macks Creek took a trip to the hospital after a collision in Dallas County. It happened on Missouri 73 12 miles south of Macks Creek. Suzanne Foumal hit a dumptruck that had reportedly driven into her path. She was taken to Lake Regional with moderate injuries. Her vehicle was totaled. As you might expect, the dumptruck received only minor damages and the driver was uninjured.

