News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Accused Child Molester Released on $50,000 Cash Bond Prior to Preliminary Hearing

By Leave a Comment

A Kansas City area man, free on bond, will find out in November if he will stand trial in Camden County on two felony counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy involving a three-year-old girl. 64-year-old Kerry Howlett appeared in custody last week with his attorney seeking a bond reduction from $500-thousand with a ten-percent cash option. After hearing from family for Howlett and the mother of the unidentified three-year-old alleged victim, the motion to reduce bond was taken under advisement before it was announced that the bond would remain the same plus added conditions of GPS monitoring, house arrest, and not being able to access the internet or any kind of digital photography. November 14th has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing to determine if the case proceeds to trial. Following the hearing, Howlett was released from custody after a $50-thousand cash bond was posted. 

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!