Accused Child Molester Released on $50,000 Cash Bond Prior to Preliminary Hearing

A Kansas City area man, free on bond, will find out in November if he will stand trial in Camden County on two felony counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy involving a three-year-old girl. 64-year-old Kerry Howlett appeared in custody last week with his attorney seeking a bond reduction from $500-thousand with a ten-percent cash option. After hearing from family for Howlett and the mother of the unidentified three-year-old alleged victim, the motion to reduce bond was taken under advisement before it was announced that the bond would remain the same plus added conditions of GPS monitoring, house arrest, and not being able to access the internet or any kind of digital photography. November 14th has been scheduled for a preliminary hearing to determine if the case proceeds to trial. Following the hearing, Howlett was released from custody after a $50-thousand cash bond was posted.