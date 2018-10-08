Accused Drug Dealer Due in Court in Miller County

An alleged drug pusher in the Lake Area is scheduled to be back in a Miller County courtroom on Tuesday. 33-year-old Darren Jameson, of Liberty, is charged with second-degree trafficking and delivery of a controlled substance…both are class-C felonies. Jameson was taken into custody back in early December after deputies responded to a complaint of suspicious activity outside of Eldon. At the time, a search of Jameson, reportedly, uncovered a large amount of methamphetamine. Jameson had also been wanted on several outstanding warrants out of Clay County. A pre-trial conference, in Miller County, is set for Tuesday morning and a jury trial on the docket in early March.