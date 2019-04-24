News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Accused Gun Thief’s Case Bound Over to Circuit Court

An Iberia man accused of stealing guns from a home on Little House Drive will have his case heard at the circuit level. The case against Billy Catron, Jr. was bound over when the judge determined there was probable cause to believe he was involved. The thefts occurred in November of last year. Nicholas Atkinson also faces 10 felony counts in connection to that same investigation. A third suspect, David Bryant, entered guilty pleas to burglary and stealing firearms and was sentenced to five years on each count.

