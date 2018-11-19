Accused Motel Arsonist Due in Court

A 45-year-old from the Camdenton area accused of torching the 5-81 Motel is scheduled to be back in court this week. Rocco Vaglica is charged with one class-B felony count of first-degree arson in connection to the October 17th blaze that caused significant damage to the motel and displaced about a dozen residents. It’s alleged that Vaglica had been in an ongoing relationship dispute with an unnamed woman before showing up that morning and throwing a burning object through a window. A counsel status hearing is set for tomorrow (this) morning in Camden County after the attorney, who had entered on the case, filed a motion to withdraw. In the meantime, Vaglica remains in custody on a $250-thousand cash-only bond.