A Kaiser man accused of rape, kidnapping, and domestic assault receives an early Christmas present. 32-year old Darryl Elmore has been released from jail on his own recognizance. Authorities claim they heard screams for help coming from a home on Mahagony Road December 16th. When they forced entry into the home, it’s alleged that they observed Elmore climbing off of the alleged victim. He’ll be back in court December 27th for a case review.