If you’re an ag producer in the Lake Area, or anywhere in Missouri, future projections are looking strong.

The USDA is releasing its ag export forecast for both this year and next, and the numbers show exports could surpass $173-billion dollars for 2021, and more than $4 billion in 2022.

Experts say livestock, poultry and dairy exports are all up.

They also says the U-S will be buying more foreign agriculture products, but the US ag trade surplus should continue to grow.