News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News School News Top Stories

AG Schmitt Files Lawsuit Against Biden For Student Loan Forgiveness

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Sep 29, 2022 , ,

Missouri’s attorney general is leading a total of 6 Republican-led states in a lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt –forgiveness plan saying it’s overstepping its executive powers.

Missouri A.G. Eric Schmitt says the plan will “unfairly burden working class families and those who chose not to take out loans or have paid them off with even more economic woes.”

The lawsuit was filed in Missouri by Schmitt who’s  joined by his counterparts in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and South Carolina.

The suit comes after the Biden administration said it will begin to start canceling balances as soon as next week.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Lake Staple In Fort Myers Destroyed By Ian

Sep 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Camden Sheriff’s Office Offers Tips During String Of Vehicle Break-ins

Sep 29, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

FBI Data Shows Missouri Is 6th Highest In The Nation For Violent Crime

Sep 29, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Lake Staple In Fort Myers Destroyed By Ian

Sep 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

Camden Sheriff’s Office Offers Tips During String Of Vehicle Break-ins

Sep 29, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News State News Top Stories

FBI Data Shows Missouri Is 6th Highest In The Nation For Violent Crime

Sep 29, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local News School News Top Stories

AG Schmitt Files Lawsuit Against Biden For Student Loan Forgiveness

Sep 29, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum