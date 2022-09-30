AG Schmitt Files Lawsuit Against Biden For Student Loan Forgiveness

Missouri’s attorney general is leading a total of 6 Republican-led states in a lawsuit seeking to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt –forgiveness plan saying it’s overstepping its executive powers.

Missouri A.G. Eric Schmitt says the plan will “unfairly burden working class families and those who chose not to take out loans or have paid them off with even more economic woes.”

The lawsuit was filed in Missouri by Schmitt who’s joined by his counterparts in Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska and South Carolina.

The suit comes after the Biden administration said it will begin to start canceling balances as soon as next week.