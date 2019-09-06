News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Agreement in Principle Reached on Soccer Complex

The City of Osage Beach and Tri-County Lodging have agreed in principle to a cooperative agreement for development of a tournament soccer complex within city limits. Under terms of the agreement, the city will be responsible for all aspects of the design and construction of the complex. A combination of lodging taxes and bonds will be used to fund the development. The plan also calls for establishing a capital replacement fund to pay for future repairs and upgrades to the facility, including but not limited to turf, lighting, and concession stands. If voters approve a lodging tax increase, construction would begin in the spring of 2020. When complete, the city will own, operate, and maintain the complex.

