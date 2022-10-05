Agriculture Tax Credits Top Priority For Missouri State Senate

The Missouri State Senate is back to work to hammer out the details of a proposed extension of some agriculture based tax credits.

The credits are meant to help Meat processors, urban farms, and biofuel producers.

State Representative Brad Pollitt of Sedalia sites the major challenges such as rising inflation, property taxes, and interest rates, as well as drought conditions which he calls a gut punch to agriculture in the state.

If the proposal goes through, gas stations in the state, selling a 15 percent blend of corn based ethanol would be credited five cents per gallon for a maximum annual credit of five million dollars.