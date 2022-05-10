News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Airplane Landing Gear Fails, No Injuries Reported

ByReporter Mike Anthony

May 10, 2022

Some anxious moments Monday morning at Camdenton Memorial Lake Regional Airport. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says personnel were dispatched to the airport after receiving a report that a twin-engine aircraft was having issues with its landing gear. Upon arrival, the aircraft was discovered sitting on its belly on the runway with a minor fuel leak. The pilot and one passenger were both out of the aircraft when firefighters arrived…they were uninjured. The small fuel leak was also contained and stopped. Rescue airbags were used to lift the aircraft for a towing company to do its thing.

