Alcohol a Factor In Several Accidents, Injuries This Weekend

Incidents involving alcohol resulted in a handful of arrests and citations by the Highway Patrol over the weekend. There were at least four incidents involving boating while intoxicated, with three involving accidents. At least two people were cited for driving while intoxicated. That includes 49-year old Timothy Carter of Lake Ozark, who was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 54 Friday night that injured himself and three others. Carter and an 11-year old girl were flown to the hospital with serious injuries.