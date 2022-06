The highway patrol reports, at least, seven arrests over the weekend in the lake area. Of those arrests, as of 12-noon on Sunday, more than half were alcohol-related with three people busted for alleged drunk driving and two for alleged drunken boating. Two others were arrested, one each, for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and failure to appear in court. Four of the seven arrests happened in Camden County, two in Morgan County and one in Miller County.

