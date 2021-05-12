Aldi And Caseys Are Coming To Eagles Landing In Lake Ozark

The Aldi rumors are finally getting some teeth.

According the Lake Ozark planning and zoning commission, a site plan has been approved for the grocery chain at the Eagle’s Landing development.

The plan had originally been approved in 2018, however numerous revisions needed to be made before an official yes could be given.

The store will open just to the northeast of the recently approved Casey’s General Store site, both of which will face Business 54 and Krestel lane.

