Aldi’s Soft Open Starts Off With Large Lines

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Nov 11, 2022 ,

Excitement in Lake Ozark as a new supermarket option opens its doors.

Although its official grand opening is scheduled for November 17th,  what’s described as a “soft opening” Friday morning had lines of people lined up around the store and into the parking lot beside Osage Beach Parkway.

According to a source, part of reason those lines were so large actually turned out to be due an announcement from corporate about the chance to win a golden ticket that could be worth $100 dollars.

Officials say the first 100 people would receive a goodie bag and a chance to win, however that announcement was for the grand opening…not the soft opening.

None-the-less shoppers took to social media to share their thoughts on the new store….with many of the posts being positive and those expressing joy to finally have the store in the community.

 

**Photo by lake resident Kelly Kientzy

