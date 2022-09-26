Aldi’s to Open Its Doors in Lake Ozark with a Tentative Soft Opening in November

The lake area is now about a month-and-a-half away from another option when it comes to grocery shopping. Although it’s been no real secret, Aldi’s is setting up shop in the area of Menards in Lake Ozark. The expansion into the lake area is part of an overall $3.4-billion plan for the company to remodel and open up some 2500 stores across the country by the time this year comes to an end. A “tentative soft opening” date for the Lake Ozark store is set for November 11th. Applications for jobs at the new store are available on the Aldi’s website.

