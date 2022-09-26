News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Top Stories

Aldi’s to Open Its Doors in Lake Ozark with a Tentative Soft Opening in November

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Sep 25, 2022

The lake area is now about a month-and-a-half away from another option when it comes to grocery shopping. Although it’s been no real secret, Aldi’s is setting up shop in the area of Menards in Lake Ozark. The expansion into the lake area is part of an overall $3.4-billion plan for the company to remodel and open up some 2500 stores across the country by the time this year comes to an end. A “tentative soft opening” date for the Lake Ozark store is set for November 11th. Applications for jobs at the new store are available on the Aldi’s website.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

UPDATE: City of Osage Beach Updates Efforts Being Made after a Sewage Spill and Sinkhole Discovered Near Grand Glaize Bridges

Sep 23, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

New Details In Fatal Camdenton Crash Show Truck Driver At Fault

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News Top Stories

Harvest Season Is Here And Tractors Are Taking To Lake Area Roadways

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Top Stories

Aldi’s to Open Its Doors in Lake Ozark with a Tentative Soft Opening in November

Sep 25, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

UPDATE: City of Osage Beach Updates Efforts Being Made after a Sewage Spill and Sinkhole Discovered Near Grand Glaize Bridges

Sep 23, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

New Details In Fatal Camdenton Crash Show Truck Driver At Fault

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News Top Stories

Harvest Season Is Here And Tractors Are Taking To Lake Area Roadways

Sep 21, 2022 Reporter John Rogger