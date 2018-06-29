Alford Plea Sends Versailles Man to DOC

A 29-year-old from Versailles facing a class-C felony assault charge from just over two years ago avoids a trial by entering an Alford plea which does not admit guilt but does concede there was enough evidence to be convicted. Andrew Michael Martinez entered his plea on Wednesday before the Honorable Associate Circuit Judge James Grantham who sentenced Martinez to five years in the department of corrections. The sentence is to be served concurrently with any other sentences currently being served by Martinez.