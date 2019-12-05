All Clear On Hwy. 54 Through Osage Beach

All clear in Osage Beach…the portion of eastbound Highway-54 that had been closed due to an unexpected rock slide during the early-morning hours on Sunday has been re-opened to traffic. The lane closure was between Nichols Road and Case Road with crews, since, cleaning up the mess which was responsible for, at least, one multi-vehicle accident when it first happened. A MoDOT geologist was investigating the cause of the rock slide…that cause has not been released as of yet.