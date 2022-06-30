News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

All Missouri Beaches To Be Opened For 4th Of July Weekend

ByReporter John Rogger

Jun 30, 2022 , ,

Great news for residents wanting to hit Missouri’s Beaches this Holiday Weekend.

All beaches are going to be open following weekly tests conducted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

Officials at the DNR had closed beaches at Pomme De Terre and Harry S. Truman parks these past few weeks due to high e-coli levels following recent heavy rains.

However, test samples this week show all is good for swimming at all beaches in the state.

 

***Full Report:

Beaches open and exceeded the decision criteria for E. coli concentrations as of Wednesday, June 29, 2022. SWIMMING IS NOT RECOMMENDED.

  • NONE

Beaches at Missouri state parks open as of Wednesday, June 23, 2022.

  • Cuivre River State Park – Lake Lincoln Beach, 678 State Rt. 147, Troy
  • Finger Lakes State Park – Public Beach, 1505 E. Peabody Rd., Columbia
  • Harry S Truman State Park – Campground Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw
  • Harry S Truman State Park – Public Beach, 28761 State Park Rd., Warsaw
  • Lake Wappapello State Park – Public Beach, Hwy. 172, Williamsville
  • Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Public Beach 1, 403 Hwy 134, Kaiser
  • Lake of the Ozarks State Park – Grand Glaize Beach, off Hwy. 54, Osage Beach
  • Long Branch State Park – Public Beach, 28615 Visitor Center Rd., Macon
  • Mark Twain State Park – Public Beach, 37352 Shrine Rd., Florida
  • Pomme de Terre State Park – Hermitage Beach, Hermitage
  • Pomme de Terre State Park – Pittsburg Beach, Hwy. 64B, Pittsburg
  • St. Joe State Park – Monsanto Lake, 2800 Pimville Rd., Park Hills
  • St. Joe State Park – Pim Lake, 2800 Pimville Rd., Park Hills
  • Stockton State Park – Public Beach, 19100 S. Hwy. 215, Dadeville
  • Thousand Hills State Park – Public Beach,20431 State Hwy. 157, Kirksville
  • Trail of Tears State Park – Public Beach, 429 Moccasin Springs, Jackson
  • Wakonda State Park – Public Beach, 32836 State Park Rd., La Grange
  • Watkins Woolen Mill State Park – Public Beach, 26600 Park Road North, Lawson

Beaches at Missouri state parks closed as of Wednesday, June 29, 2022

  • NONE

Please visit the beach status page to be sure the beach is open before heading out.

For more information concerning beaches in Missouri state parks, please visit https://dnr.mo.gov/beaches.

