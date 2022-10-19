Alleged Carjacker Released On Own Recognizance

An alleged carjacker who assaulted his victim and then was the subject of a nearly week-long manhunt is a free man after being released on his own recognizance from the Camden County Jail.

Court records indicate that the incident happened in mid-September when 43-year-old Stephen Wachholtz attacked the unidentified female victim while enroute from Eugene to Dixon after she offered him a ride.

Wachholz was eventually taken into custody by Pulaski County authorities in the Dixon area before being transferred to Camden County where he was formally charged with vehicle hijacking and third-degree assault…both felonies.

During a hearing late last week, the no-bond for Wachholz was modified to an O-R bond.

Wachholz is scheduled to appear next for a preliminary hearing on November 2nd.