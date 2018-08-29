Alleged Prostitute, Client Charged in Morgan County

A woman accused of prostitution and one of her alleged johns are facing charges in Morgan County. Melony Marie Harding and David Damm were both arrested by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Harding is charged with prostitution, while Damm is charged with patronizing prostitution, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond for Damm is set at $15,000 with 10% cash or surety. Harding’s bond was set at $1,000 with 10% cash or surety.