Almond Milk Recalled Over Possible Contamination from Real Milk

Missouri is one of 28 states included in an unusual product recall. More than 145,000 half-gallons of Blue Diamond almond milk has been recalled by manufacturer HP Hood. Specifically, the refrigerated Blue Diamond Vanilla Almond Breeze with a “use-by” date of September 2nd is the product affected. The reason for the recall? HP Hood says the almond milk may contain ACTUAL milk. Milk is considered an allergen and must be listed on all products that may contain it. If you have some of the almond milk included in the recall, return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund, contact Blue Diamond online at www.bluediamond.com, or call 800-400-1522.