News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Almond Milk Recalled Over Possible Contamination from Real Milk

By Leave a Comment

Missouri is one of 28 states included in an unusual product recall.  More than 145,000 half-gallons of Blue Diamond almond milk has been recalled by manufacturer HP Hood.  Specifically, the refrigerated Blue Diamond Vanilla Almond Breeze with a “use-by” date of September 2nd is the product affected.   The reason for the recall?  HP Hood says the almond milk may contain ACTUAL milk.  Milk is considered an allergen and must be listed on all products that may contain it.  If you have some of the almond milk included in the recall, return it to the store where you purchased it for a full refund, contact Blue Diamond online at www.bluediamond.com, or call 800-400-1522.

Filed Under: Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!