Alzheimer’s Foundation Says “Exercise Your Brain” in 2019

It’s common for many of us to make a New Year resolution to work out and get in better shape. According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, that should include a focus on keeping your brain healthy.

NEWS-1-2-19 Chuck Fuscillo 1 - 2nd January 2019

CEO Chuck Fuschillo, Jr. was a guest on “The Ozarks Today” on KRMS. He says that in addition to eating right, exercising, and staying active, you should also consider getting a memory screening.

NEWS-1-2-19 Chuck Fuscillo 2 - 2nd January 2019

Fuschillo says all of those steps are in important to help ward off Alzheimers. Get more details at www.alzfdn.org.