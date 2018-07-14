News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Amber Alert/EAS Test Planned

This is only a test…the Missouri State Highway Patrol will conduct a live test next  week of the Emergency Alert and Wireless Emergency Alert systems to make sure there is confidence in the reliability of the systems when the need arises. Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Sandra Karsten says the primary testing area will be Cole County but may also be heard in parts of Boone, Callaway, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan and Osage Counties. When you receive the test messages on your electronic devices, they will clearly state that it is only a test and no action is required. This will be the first live regional test of the Wireless Emergency Alert system which is used for broadcasting AMBER Alerts. The systems are scheduled to be tested between 10:00 and 10:30 Tuesday morning.

