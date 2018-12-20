Ameren Addresses Property Rights of Fishermen vs Dock Owners

Temperatures are still warmer than expected and the crappie fishing is beginning to heat up. So is the annual debate over property rights when it comes to fishing Lake of the Ozarks.

Ameren-Missouri Shoreline Supervisor Jeff Green, speaking on Wednesday’s “Ozarks This Morning,” says, like it or not, anglers have more freedom on where they can fish than most people realize.

The bottom line, according to Green, is to follow a general rule of mutual respect and to utilize public docks around the Lake as often as you can.