Now that the $53-million stabilization project is complete, officials from Ameren-Missouri are focusing efforts on enhancing security around Bagnell Dam. Warren Witt, Director of Hydro Operations, says the work should have a minimal effect on traffic using the dam.

NEWS-9-20-18 Bagnell Security BOOST - 20th September 2018

Witt goes on to say the additional security measures are routine and not being done due to any specific threats or concerns.