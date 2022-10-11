News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Ameren Gets Graded By Environmental Group

A national environmental advocacy group is giving Missouri’s largest utilities including Ameren poor grades for their progress transitioning to renewable sources of energy.

The Sierra Club’s “Dirty Truth About Utility Climate Pledges” gives Ameren a 32-percent grade for its investments in clean energy and moves to retire coal plants.

It gained points since last year’s report for plans to add more wind and solar power, provide energy efficiency programs and retire its Rush Island coal plant, though that is required by court order.

In response Ameren says it recently announced it would achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, five years sooner than its previous plan.

