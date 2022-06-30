Ameren Missouri and the Highway Patrol’s Water Division will be teaming up this weekend on the water.

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (June 29, 2022) – Recognizing that drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury or death in children under 15, Ameren Missouri has joined forces with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s (MSHP) marine troopers to reward kids who are taking proper water safety precautions. This Fourth of July weekend, and during other busy weekends, children seen wearing a life jacket at Lake of the Ozarks could get a free T-shirt from Ameren Missouri for their smart choice.

“A day of boating at Lake of the Ozarks is a great way to celebrate Independence Day, but we want to make sure everyone does so safely,” said Captain Mike Petlansky, MSHP water patrol division director. “Wearing a properly fitted life jacket is one of the best ways to stay safe on the water.”

Boaters of all ages should wear life jackets for any water activities regardless of their swimming abilities. There are U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket styles available for cruising, paddling, fishing and water sports. Today’s life jackets come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and ensuring a proper fit is essential. Life jackets that are too big may push up and around your face, which could be dangerous, and life jackets that are too small may not be able to keep your body afloat.

“The numbers don’t lie – life vests save lives,” said Bryan Vance, supervisor of shoreline management at Ameren. “We’re hopeful our T-shirt giveaway encourages more people to wear their life vests while on the water so families can enjoy this holiday safely.”

To maximize safety this season, Ameren Missouri encourages all Lake of the Ozarks visitors to follow the Coast Guard’s recommendations for proper life jacket use for children:

Always wear a life jacket while aboard a vessel and near or around water, including boat docks and shorelines.

Check the manufacturer’s label to ensure the life jacket is a proper fit for your child’s size and weight.

Tighten all straps so the life jacket is properly fastened.

Check the fit by lifting the shoulders of the life jacket. If it hits the top of the child’s ears, it’s too big. Make sure there is no excess room above the openings and that the life jacket does not go over their chin or face.

For the best fit, try the life jacket in shallow water, under safe and supervised conditions.

Life jackets should never replace adult supervision.

In addition to wearing life jackets on the water, people should practice safety around the shoreline. For Ameren Missouri’s updated report on Lake of the Ozarks water levels, please call 573.365.9205 or visit AmerenMissouri.com/Lake for hourly Lake of the Ozarks water level information.