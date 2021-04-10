Ameren Looking To Increase Cost Of Electric And Natural Gas

If you’re an Ameren Missouri customer, you might be paying more for utilities.

State regulators confirm the utility company is looking to increase electric revenue by about $300-million dollars per year to help cover costs related to electric grid upgrades and wind generation facilities.

If it happens, you could be spending an average of $12 dollars more per month for electric.

Ameren also wants to increase rates for natural gas customers for another $9.4 million dollars each year.

That would mean an average increase of around $4 dollars per month for Ameren customers.