Ameren Missouri Continues To Help Residents In Wake Of COVID 19 With Energy Assistance

Right now there’s an additional 3-and-a-half million dollars available by Ameren Missouri to help out if you’re having trouble keeping up with utility bills.

“With the Pandemic still continuing, we are seeing some good signs of things happening….but customers are still dealing with the fallout from unemployment, reduced hours and illnesses” says Connie Taylor with Ameren Missouri.

She says the money’s available to eligible customers through three different programs, one of which is putting energy-efficient products in the hands of eligible customers along with a ‘do it yourself’ kit “a smart thermostat, weather striping, LED light bulbs and a number of items that are customer installable.”

Taylor says you can learn more about the new programs available to low-income customers online at http://AmerenMissouriSavings.com

Ameren Missouri designates additional $3.5 million to help low-income customers impacted by COVID-19

New funding will focus on supporting families facing financial hardship due to the pandemic

ST. LOUIS (May 5, 2021) – As the ongoing financial hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact families across the state, Ameren Missouri has worked with the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) and Office of Public Counsel to direct an additional $3.5 million to help eligible customers.

“We want customers to know that Ameren Missouri is here to help, especially in times of critical need. These additional funds will support more customers as we head into summer, a time when electricity usage is typically much higher,” said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri.

Ameren Missouri will use the $3.5 million in three ways:

$1.3 million will be used to create a new energy efficiency program for eligible low-income customers.

$1 million will be distributed to help a network of local energy assistance agencies that distribute energy assistance funds to customers in need.

$1.2 million will fund additional energy assistance programs throughout 2021.

For the first time, Ameren Missouri will distribute energy-efficiency products to 2,100 low-income customers across the state. These customers were identified based on a variety of need indicators and will be contacted directly by Ameren Missouri. Participating customers will receive a DIY home kit with a variety of energy-saving products worth up to $250.

The kits are designed for customers to install on their own, with an energy specialist on hand to answer questions and assist via phone. Once installed, the customer will be eligible for a one-time, $150 credit on their energy statement. Each kit will include a smart thermostat, LED bulbs, advanced power strip, aerators, pipe and window insulation, foam weather stripping and door corner pads.

“We appreciate the Missouri Office of Public Counsel working with us to make this important assistance available to those customers who have the greatest need, and the PSC approving the usage of these funds for these three purposes,” Lyons said.

Whether or not you qualify for the program, all customers can access many of the items in the DIY kits for a low cost at Amerenmissourisavings.com . This site also includes a $0 Sensi smart thermostat offer, which can help save up to $180 in energy costs each year.

Energy assistance is available to Ameren Missouri customers who need help paying their bills. Visit AmerenMissouri.com/ EnergyAssistance to learn about various support options, including new and enhanced federally funded COVID-19 relief programs. Select programs are offering increased income eligibility, allowing more Missourians to receive help even if they didn’t qualify previously.

The state of Missouri recently announced expanded income eligibility for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). Missouri households with an income of up to 60% of the State Median Income (SMI) are now eligible for LIHEAP. This change allows a family of four with an annual income of up to $51,021 to qualify for assistance, up from the previous annual income limit of $35,364. For detailed eligibility requirements and to apply online, visit myDSS.mo.gov/energy-assistance .