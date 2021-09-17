Ameren Missouri Rates To Go Up As Investments In Energy Continue

If you’re an Ameren Missouri customer, you can expect a 12-percent increase on your monthly bill early next year.

This comes after Ameren filed an electric and natural gas rate review with the Public Service Commission in March.

These filings reflect major upgrades to electric and natural gas systems reliability and resilience and investments in support of a transition to clearer energy resources” says Warren Wood with Ameren, “We’re basically hardening the grid, adding smarter technology…moving to cleaner technology…we’re seeing these investments make significant differences.”

He tells KRMS News the investments are paying off to the tune of 40-percent greater reliability “If we all go back to February this year and we remember the extremely cold weather….we were reading about all the outages across the US….the technology really performed well in Missouri. We didn’t have a lot of those same problems everyone else had across the country.”

Wood says part of the reason the power stayed in last winter is because of the company’s Smart Energy Plan.

For the average customer, an increase of around $12 per month can be expected by February.

Wood was interviewed by Christian Blood on the KRMS Morning Magazine.

*****More info: