Ameren Missouri Urges Cold Weather Preparation Ahead of Izzy

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Jan 13, 2022 , , , , ,

Ameren has issued a statement urging Missourians to be prepared for winter weather events, and how to handle potential power outages during freezing weather. In the statement, Ameren says to prepare an emergency kit with flashlights, non-perishable food items, and warm clothes. Ameren representative, Chip Webb tells KRMS they are prepared to restore power where needed.

“Our crews are always poised and ready to jump in and execute when our customers experience power outages and well be on it as quickly as we can and we’ll work safely but urgently to get your power restored…”

The announcement comes just ahead of winter storm Izzy, which experts say has the potential to cause heavy snowfall and major power outages. Webb also says “In addition to the risks associated with snow and ice, we also recommend customers prepare for severe cold snaps, which can increase demand for natural gas and electricity…”

