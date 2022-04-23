News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

Ameren-MO Offers ‘Spring Cleaning’ Tips to Save

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Apr 23, 2022

It’s no secret that prices for just about everything continue to spiral upwards. But there is a way to cut down on some of your more basic monthly bills by following a few helpful spring cleaning tips offered by Ameren-Missouri.

      NEWS-04-23-2022 SPRING CLEAN TIPS - 23rd April 2022

Shelly Harmon is Ameren’s manager of energy efficiency and renewables. Harmon offers five spring cleaning tips to help reduce some of your monthly bills…those tips include: regularly replacing air filters, give your fridge a deep clean every now and then, checking your lighting fixtures, cleaning your sliding door tracks and re-directing your ceiling fans from turning clockwise back to counter-clockwise. More information about the tips can be found on the website for Ameren-Missouri.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Big Bass Bash Underway (partial results as of 10:00am on Saturday, April 23)

Apr 23, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Crime Local News

Lake Ozark Fire District Conducts “Active Killer” Training

Apr 22, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Health Local News

St. Charles Teen Injured in Morgan County Motorcycle Crash

Apr 22, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Big Bass Bash Underway (partial results as of 10:00am on Saturday, April 23)

Apr 23, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News

Ameren-MO Offers ‘Spring Cleaning’ Tips to Save

Apr 23, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Community Events Crime Local News

Lake Ozark Fire District Conducts “Active Killer” Training

Apr 22, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Health Local News

St. Charles Teen Injured in Morgan County Motorcycle Crash

Apr 22, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com