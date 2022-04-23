It’s no secret that prices for just about everything continue to spiral upwards. But there is a way to cut down on some of your more basic monthly bills by following a few helpful spring cleaning tips offered by Ameren-Missouri.

Shelly Harmon is Ameren’s manager of energy efficiency and renewables. Harmon offers five spring cleaning tips to help reduce some of your monthly bills…those tips include: regularly replacing air filters, give your fridge a deep clean every now and then, checking your lighting fixtures, cleaning your sliding door tracks and re-directing your ceiling fans from turning clockwise back to counter-clockwise. More information about the tips can be found on the website for Ameren-Missouri.