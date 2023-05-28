Ameren & MO Water Patrol Giving Out T-Shirts To Kids Caught Wearing Their Lifejackets On The Water

Ameren-Missouri is teaming up with the Missouri State Water Patrol Division of the highway patrol to raise awareness about water safety…especially with the kids who hit the waterways with their parents.

The awareness campaign, according to the water patrol’s division director Mike Petlansky, begins this Memorial Day weekend and will continue all season long.

Part of the campaign will be giving away t-shirts to kids who are caught on the water wearing their lifejackets.

Data from the U.S. Coast Guard shows that people who fail to wear a life jacket are at an increased risk of death during a boating accident.

In 2021 alone, nationwide, there were 658 fatal boating accidents including 81 percent of those who died in those accidents drowning as a result.