Unprecedented funding is on its way to some Missouri families who need help paying utility bills.

Ameren-Missouri is offering Covid-19 ‘Clean Slate’ funds which will connect customers to newly expanded energy assistance programs.

Under the ‘Clean Slate’ program, qualified customers could receive up to $750 for the cause. Other funding available falls under the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program…referred to as LIHEAP…in which qualifying customers do not need a disconnection notice and could receive up to $1600 in the winter and $1200 in the summer.

****More info:

ST. LOUIS (Jan. 25, 2022) – More customers than ever before are eligible for help paying their utility bills after Ameren Missouri and the state of Missouri have expanded several utility assistance programs. As a result, families across the state can take the first step today, which is reaching out for help.

The state of Missouri recently updated its federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to provide more funding and expand eligibility requirements. Here’s what that means for qualifying Ameren Missouri customers:

A disconnection notice is not required.

Energy assistance payments have doubled for both LIHEAP programs. The Energy Crisis Intervention Program (ECIP) payment is now $1,600 in the winter and $1,200 in the summer.

Assistance is available year-round.

“There is no better time to apply for LIHEAP and other energy assistance funding. In the last year, the state of Missouri has increased the eligibility limits and doubled the amount of assistance each household can receive,” said Georgie Donahue, program administration director with the Community Action Agency of St. Louis County Inc. (CAASTLC). “We have also made the application process as simple as possible. Customers can apply online or print out a hard copy and bring it to CAASTLC headquarters. These combined changes are significant and will go a long way in helping Missouri families,” Donahue said.

For more information on the state’s LIHEAP changes and to learn if you qualify, visit AmerenMissouri.com/LIHEAP .

“The ongoing impacts of the pandemic, combined with the holiday season, can put families in a tough situation when it comes to paying their bills,” said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri. “Thousands of customers have taken advantage of these programs in 2021. In 2022, we want others to reach out for help, especially now that even more funding is available.”

For customers with moderate incomes who don’t qualify for LIHEAP but have been impacted financially by COVID-19, Ameren Missouri created the Clean Slate program. This $1.2 million energy assistance fund has already helped thousands of Missouri families with their utility expenses. More than half of the funding is still available. Through Clean Slate, qualifying customers may receive up to $750. To learn more and apply, go to AmerenMissouri.com/CleanSlate .

Another resource available to customers is the Dollar More program. In addition to customer contributions, Ameren Missouri recently added another $50,000 to this fund for income-eligible households. If you’re struggling with energy bills – or if you’d like to donate $1 per month to help those who are, check out Dollar More .

To keep a closer eye on your energy usage every month, sign up for an online account . You can log in from your phone or computer any time to see how and when you use energy, your next month’s bill projections, and sign up for alerts to help you manage your usage.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company’s electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri’s mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company’s service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri .

About Community Action Agency of St. Louis County Inc. (CAASTLC)

While some agencies were established throughout the United States in 1964, Community Action Agency of St. Louis County Inc. (CAASTLC) was established in 1968. CAASTLC manages more than twenty-two programs and services for low-income people in need, including job training, financial education, drug and alcohol classes, energy assistance services, and the Seeds of Hope Community Farm, an initiative to offer food empowerment to communities located in food deserts. For more information about CAASTLC Inc., visit www.caastlc.org or call (314) 863-0015.