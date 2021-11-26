Ameren Offers Tips To Stay Safe With Natural Gas During Cold Days

With the arrival of cooler weather, also comes the annual words of advice being offered by Ameren-Missouri when it comes to natural gas safety.

Pam Harrison, director of gas operations for Ameren, says that the emergency rooms are popular destinations during this time of the year when it comes to people suffering from accidental carbon monoxide poisonings.

Harrison also offers several tips to keep you from being one of those ER visitors.

The tips include: cleaning your vents on gas fireplaces before lighting them up for the first time this year, have your furnace inspected before using it for the winter, make sure burners and ovens using gas are turned off when not in use and do NOT use natural gas appliances to heat your home.

One other tip, if you detect a possible gas leak in your home or business, vacate immediately without turning anything on or off, and call for help.

